TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka nonprofit is challenging 15 men to raise money and awareness about child sexual abuse.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center in Topeka is a nonprofit that helps children who have experienced sexual abuse, and it challenged 15 men in the community to raise $1,000 or more — while also spreading awareness.

“We chose 15 men because our statistics show that almost 90 percent of perpetrators on children are men. So we wanted to take the chance to highlight that there are good men out there,” LifeHouse executive director Kelly Durkin said.

The 15 men have until Aug. 4 to raise as much money as possible. This is the first time LifeHouse has done this type of fundraising.