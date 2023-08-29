TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka-based business is giving back to the community by making a major donation to a local nonprofit.

Today ITC Great Plains presented the Capper Foundation with a check for $10,000. This money will go to buy a wheelchair-adaptable swing. The swing is designed to be used by a person in a wheelchair to enjoy the feeling of motion and includes two additional seats for friends and caregivers.

Leaders from ITC Great Plains and the Capper Foundation say fostering this partnership only helps them better serve the Topeka community.

“We really appreciate the partnership of the Capper Foundation,” President of ITC Great Plains, Dusky Terry said. “They’ve been in business for over 100 years serving people with disabilities and their families and we think that’s a very important mission that contributes to the overall quality of life.”

“The idea of inclusion and respect and people being independent for as long as they can and today we are excited to receive a $10,000 gift to help support the purchase of this wheelchair swing,” President and CEO of the Capper Foundations, Zach Ahrens said.

The swing will be installed at the Capper Foundation’s courtyard along the gardens. This area allows people with disabilities to experience nature through gardening, therapy and other sensory activities.