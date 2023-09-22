TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than 900 employees volunteered in Topeka on Friday in celebration of the 16th annual Nancy Perry Day of Caring.

United Way of Kaw Valley received help from 25 companies and organizations, helping in various ways throughout the community.

Volunteers from Security Benefit helped with renovations at the Oakland Community Center. For Karly Rabe, this was her fifth year of offering service.

“I’ve done the Ward-Meade Park, I’ve done the community center, and a couple other painting jobs,” Rabe said. “I just really like being able to have the opportunity to give back to the community through our work.”

The Topeka Rescue Mission also received help with sorting through coats and jackets as the winter season approaches.

“We actually have a really small staff here and without the volunteers we have, both in groups and regular volunteers that come every week, we couldn’t do the operation,” said Holton Whitman, director of distribution services. “I mean there are so many things that need done, so many functions of the ministry, and so it takes people.”

In total, 39 nonprofits received support today.