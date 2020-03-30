Topeka North Outreach steps up to lend a hand to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — For Topeka North Outreach, making sure people don’t go hungry has always been one of their top priorities.

During a time of uncertainty and financial hardship that many people are facing because of the coronavirus outbreak, volunteers with the organization said the work they do is needed now more than ever.

They’ve been working to improve the lives of people in north Topeka and the Oakland neighborhood for almost 50 years.

“Topeka North Outreach is a humanitarian relief organization consisting of several local churches we have united to extend a helping hand to those in need,” President Theresa Gartner said.

One of the things they’re most known for is what they call Operation Backpack, where they provide food sacks to kids at over a dozen local schools.

“We have a very good core of volunteers that deliver those sacks to the schools each Friday throughout the month,” said Secretary Laura Smith.

But, with the coronavirus outbreak causing school to be canceled and costing many people their jobs, the need for their services dramatically increased.

“The families that were already in poverty, it’s just going to get worse and so that is why when this happened that was our first concern was to try and reach the children,” Gartner said.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Gartner said they went from making around 3,000 food sacks a month to making 3,000 food sacks every couple of weeks.

In addition to having to produce more food sacks, they had to change the way they normally do things due to the current circumstances.

“We couldn’t deliver them to the schools anymore. So, now we have to find another place to deliver them and we’re relying on our member churches,” Smith said.

They have about 20 member churches where the food sacks are distributed. With the efforts and support of the churches and their volunteers, they’re able to continue helping those in need.

“All the community coming together, pitching in to make sure the most vulnerable people in Topeka are being fed, it’s worth all the work and the effort,” Gartner said.

