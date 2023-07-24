TOPEKA (KSNT) – Flagged by the government for having a history of serious quality issues, the Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare (TCRH) has had 89 deficiencies and nine infection-related deficiencies since 2020, according to ProPublica.

Nursing homes receiving federal funding are subject to inspections to determine if they meet resident care requirements. A failure to meet any care requirements is considered a deficiency, according to ProPublica.

In a complaint report from Feb 8, 2023, TCRH had 13 deficiencies and one infection and was cited as jeopardizing resident health or safety due to a failure to provide enough nursing staff to residents, according to Medicare.gov. Also in the report, the rehab center was cited as failing to provide and implement an infection prevention and control program. For the 13 complaints found, TCRH was issued a $24,651 fine.

In November 2022 TCRH was fined $86,798 for 13 deficiencies with two infection deficiencies, one considered severe. The deficiency ranked as most serious was a failure to provide and implement an infection prevention and control program, according to ProPublica.

“The facility failed to provide appropriate education to staff regarding CRAB infection and failed to provide surveillance for CRAB infection for R3, R18, R24, R46, R47, R61, R64, R69, R8, R97, R259, and R260,” the report from Medicare.gov said. “This placed the 106 residents in the facility in Immediate Jeopardy due to the likelihood for ongoing transmission of CRAB as a result of the deficient infection control practices.”

On June 16, 2022, TCRH was issued a $30,675 fine for 16 deficiencies and one infection deficiency. Of the deficiencies, the most severe was for failing to ensure the nursing home was free of accident hazards and providing adequate supervision to prevent accidents, according to ProPublica.

“Based on interview and record review, the facility failed to provide safe care practices to prevent accidents for Resident (R)9 when staff left R9’s bed in the high position,” the Medicare.gov report said. “Subsequently, R9 fell from her bed in the high position, which resulted in an injury to her left leg and toes which required emergent treatment and surgical intervention.”

On June 15, 2021, TCRH was issued a $15,000 fine for 25 deficiencies and three infection deficiencies. Of the deficiencies, a failure to protect residents from freedom from abuse, neglect or exploitation deficiency was considered the most severe.

“Based on observation, record review, and interviews the facility failed to ensure Resident (R)1

was free from involuntary seclusion when the facility implemented confinement as a behavioral intervention,” the Medicare.gov report said.

On Nov. 16, 2020, TCRH was fined $9,750 for failure to prevent accident hazards and supervision to prevent accidents.

Due to serious health citations, TCRH was suspended from receiving Medicare funds June 16, 2022, and again on Feb. 8, 2023. Medicare funds can be resumed once a nursing home corrects the citation.

In total, TCRH has received 43 citations. The average number of health citations in Kansas is 8.6, according to Medicare.gov.

TCRH had a nurse turnover rate of 79.6%, well above the state average of 55.7%. The average nurse staffing hours per resident in Kansas is 4, TCRH was 3.51 hours.

KSNT 27 News reached out to TCRH for comment three times but has not received a response.

If you’d like to file a complaint regarding abuse, neglect exploitation or client care issues contact the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services at 800-842-0078 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.