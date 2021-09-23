Topeka nursing homes preparing for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot rollout

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Advisors to the CDC are recommending Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots, but not for everyone. They are approving it for Americans ages 65 and older, as well as citizens who are most vulnerable.

This means nursing homes across Topeka are gearing up to offer those booster shots to their residents. Residents at McCrite Plaza have all received the Pfizer vaccination for the first two doses. Now they are prepared and waiting on the green light from the pharmacy to get the third Pfizer dose.

The first two rounds of vaccinations for nursing home residents across the country were distributed by national pharmacy chains, such as Walgreens and CVS, but the contract was not renewed by the federal government for booster shots. This means things will be slightly different for the rollout of the third shot.

Long-term care facilities in Topeka said they will be using local pharmacies to provide booster shots to residents.

“We are ready and we have been preparing for it once we got the news that boosters were on their way,” Cassidy McCrite said, the Campus Manager for McCrite Plaza. “We are prepped. Once they get additional information our pharmacy is ready to set up another vaccination booster clinic and get them rolling.”

Yesterday the FDA recommended three groups qualify for the third dose. Those groups included seniors, Americans with high medical risk and certain front-line workers. The decision made by the CDC does not include frontline workers, so they will have to wait until that decision is made.