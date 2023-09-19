TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local observatory is offering sessions that are open to the public.

Washburn University announced the physics and astronomy department will be offering sessions for members of the community to use the Crane Observatory to look at the night sky. Sessions are free for people of all ages to enjoy space and learn more about it, according to a press release from the university. The observatory is open to the public on the following:

Sept. 21 from 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 from 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Oct. 12 from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Oct. 19 from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Oct. 26 from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Nov. 2 from 7 – 8 p.m.

Nov. 9 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Open observatory days are dependent on weather. To see the status of upcoming observatory sessions, click here.