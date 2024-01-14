TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has issued a boil water advisory for local customers as a precaution as extreme weather puts stress on the local water system.

The boil water advisory impacts customers living in Topeka and Shawnee County, according to a press release from the City of Topeka. Residents are encouraged to follow these steps while the advisory is in effect:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it

clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one

minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household

bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe

rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory was issued after it was found that chlorine residual levels at the water treatment plant failed to meet minimum standards required by regulations. A combination of low water levels and weather conditions have placed too much stress on the city’s water system, leading to a risk of bacterial contamination.

The City of Topeka said the advisory will last until further notice. More updates on this situation will be provided by the city at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

If you have any questions regarding this situation, you can send emails to citycommunications@topeka.org or call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 785-296-5514.

