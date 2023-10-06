TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local Topeka organization is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday in the Capital City.

Chelsea Stringfellow with the Topeka Vendors Market said in a press release that the Oktoberfest celebrations will be held in downtown Topeka, at 528 SE Adams Street on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are so excited for this year’s festival,” Zach Haney, owner of Topeka Vendors

Market said. “This event is very special to me because my grandparents were members of the

German-America Club in Topeka for years and helped organize this event when it was

originally held at Fairlawn Plaza. We have an amazing group of volunteers and team

members who have been planning this event and we look forward to sharing it with the

community on Saturday.”

The event promises German food, wiener dog races, live entertainment, beer, a makers market and more than 100 vendors. Stringfellow said those interested in attending can find more information on the Topeka Vendors Market Facebook page or by emailing support@vendorsmarket.com.

