Topeka ordering non-union workers to take 5 unpaid days off

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The City of Topeka is requiring its 285 non-union employees to take five unpaid days off to help cut the city’s costs in the wake of financial struggles tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield told the Topeka Capital-Journal that the employees must take the five days between June 13 and Sept. 18.

City Manager Brent Trout last month eliminated the jobs held by the deputy city manager, neighborhood relations director and emergency management coordinator.

Trout, the mayor and city council members also cut their own pay by 6%. The city is also considering changes in healthcare coverage for union employees.