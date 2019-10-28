Topeka organization keeps seniors active and social with number of activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Growing older can be challenging and can even give rise to things like depression, loneliness, and low self-esteem.

But a Topeka organization is looking to change that by helping seniors stay active and socially engaged.

Twice a week, a group of seniors hit the court to play Pickleball.

“Well, it’s fun for one thing and people want exercise,” Debbie Bason, Pickleball coordinator said.

It is just one of the activities Shepherd’s Center of Topeka puts on for people over 55 years old.

Director Debra Stufflebean said it is a way to help people cope with the physical and mental limitations that come with aging.

“They cover everything from community and how to stay engaged in your community to religion and spirituality, exercise, health, fitness and of course always a brain challenge,” Stufflebean said.

Trustee Dolan Gassert knows first hand the impact Shepherd’s Center has on the people they serve because his mother was one of them.

“It was wonderful for my mom,” Gassert said. “It gave her people to interact with, stimulated her mind. I just fell in love with it.”

Whether its line dancing, enjoying brunch or offering classes on subjects like history, Shepherd’s Center of Topeka helps seniors keep their bodies in motion and their minds sharp.

“Keeping seniors active and engaged in their community is the best way for people to deal with aging,” Stufflebean said.

But most importantly it helps the seniors make friends.

“The support that the others give each other, they have been down those same paths, and that is just so wonderful to provide,” Gassert said.

In addition to providing seniors with classes and activities, Shepherd’s Center also provides them with volunteer and travel opportunities.

More information on the classes that are offered can be found on the organization’s website.