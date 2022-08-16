TOPEKA (KSNT) – One local organization is giving resources to community members in need.

On Tuesday, the Mobile Access Partnership was outside Southern Hills Mennonite Church. They provided showers, clothes and other essential resources to those who need them most. The partnership was created last year to help homeless people in the community.

“It’s about humanizing people,” Lead Pastor Gabriel Pennington said. “How do we see people as people? See people as uniquely created by God, and how do we honor people where they’re at and not put expectations over ‘well, we want you to do this and that before we help you.’ But recognizing that everybody deserves to be treated right.”

The Mobile Access Partnership will be back at Southern Hills on Thursday, Aug. 18. Click HERE for the full August schedule.