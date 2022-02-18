TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Community Resources Council in south Topeka has been partnering with Harvesters for the last eight years.

On the third Friday of every month, they hand out boxes of fresh produce to those in need. Organizers say ever since the pandemic hit, the number of those affected has increased.

And so has the accessibility to food, thanks to federal government funding and programs.

“There’s a great need in the community, especially with people getting food stamps, and we’re trying to help them sustain food and have food security at least until the end of the month,” Brittany Stidham, a Community Resources Council employee said.

There is no application or requirements for the monthly food pickup at Avondale East School.