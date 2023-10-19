TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local organizations and volunteers are coming together this week not only to build a home, but to build women’s confidence.

Professional Women in Build (PWB) joined Topeka’s Habitat for Humanity this week for its annual Women Build Week. Women of all skill levels were invited to volunteer under the guidance of construction workers to work on this house.

Volunteers say the house under construction will eventually be home to a family with three high school-aged children.

“Being able to give back to people that have been working really hard to get homeownership is a really good thing,” Habitat for Humanity volunteer and PWB member Marsha Schmitt Fulton said. “Women Build is just a week to showcase what women are doing in the construction industry and that it’s not just men out there, it’s women, too.”

According to Habitat for Humanity, their goal this week is to “provide the tools for women to empower and educate themselves while taking action on the build site and advocating for safe and affordable housing in our community.”