Topeka organizer glad peaceful protest stayed safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Keith Rayton grew up in Topeka and helped organize the peaceful protest on Monday night.

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Topeka, to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. The protest was organized by the Kansas Rally Group, which Rayton is a part of.

“That was my main message to spread love,” Rayton said. “There is a lot of negativity that’s going around so that was my main message to spread love.”

They marched from downtown and stopped at the Evergy Plaza to give speeches. Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran were seen kneeling in the crowd as well.

“It was an event that really espoused the values of peace, solidarity and understanding that there are injustices and we will stand with them,” said De La Isla.

When the day turned into night, the tone changed, as a different group of protesters gathered at the police station. They threw rocks and smashed windows. Rayton said those people were not from his group.

“It’s just sad that people come and want to destroy local businesses and things like that,” he said. “We didn’t agree with anything that took place and it is just sad that took place.”

Rayton said as of now, there is not another protest planned.