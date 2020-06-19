Topeka organizers reschedule ‘We Can’t Breathe’ protest due to forecast

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka protest scheduled for Friday, June 19 is being postponed because of the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

The event, called ‘We Can’t Breathe’ was originally set to happen at the Kansas capitol on Juneteenth, a date with historical significance for the African-American community.

However, organizers made the decision to reschedule the event when they realized there was a chance for rainy and stormy weather.

“We didn’t want the weather to be bad and people not [to] be able to come out. Some equipment is weather-sensitive along with the distance to be walked by our elderly and disabled participants to be inconvenienced as well. Thank You For being understanding,” organizer Juanice Sierra Crowley said on Facebook.

They are now planning to hold the event on June 27th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the statehouse.