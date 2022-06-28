TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Southeast Topeka neighborhood is moving forward with plans to recognize a local unsung hero in a monumental way.

On Tuesday night, the Hi-Crest Neighborhood Improvement Association presented a proposal to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. The proposal is to change the name of “PineCrest Park” to “Nellie Hogan Park”.

Nellie Hogan has been a member of the Hi-Crest community since 1961. She’s taken on the roles of “leader” of the Camp Fire Girls, “Room Mother” at Avondale East Elementary School and “mentor” for the Dare to Dream Program. Neighbors say they want a permanent way to recognize Hogan and her lifetime of service to the community.

“She is always looking for opportunities to look out for her neighbors and find ways that she can come along side of them and help them and to give back to them, so we want to be able to honor her,” Jill Rice, President of the Hi-Crest NIA said.

The Parks and Rec advisory council unanimously approved the name change as a recommendation. It’s now up to the Shawnee County Commissioners to make the final decision.