TOPEKA (KSNT)- Nellie Hogan, an avid volunteer in the Topeka community, was honored with a new sign in a city park earlier this morning.

The park, originally named Pinecrest Park, was officially renamed to Nellie Hogan Park back in August. Hogan has held titles of leader of The Camp Fire Girls, Room Mother at Avondale East Elementary and Mentor for the Dare to Dream program.

“I’m hoping that we can do something about playground equipment here, and I was given a clue of somebody that was interested in making and building playground equipment for handicapped, and that would be great in this neighborhood so I’m going to pursue that” said Hogan

Hogan mentioned that since winter is approaching, to not expect construction soon. But she wants it to start by next spring.