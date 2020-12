TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka Parking Division is extending the time limit for free parking downtown.

The hours will be extended from two hours to four hours and will impact the blocks between 400 and 1200 of Kansas Avenue. These hours will last until January 3.

The city will continue to have free parking during the night and weekends after 5 p.m. for street and garage parking.

To find more information about Topeka parking, click here.