TOEPKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is looking for a new, permanent Chief Financial Officer.

The city of Topeka announced Tuesday it is ‘parting ways’ with former Chief Financial Officer Freddy Mawyin, according to a press release. Monday, Dec. 11, Mawyin was put on administrative leave after his arrest that morning of accusations of domestic battery.

The City is appointing Rachelle Mathews as acting Finance Director until further notice. According to the press release, the city will not comment any further, due to this being a personnel matter.