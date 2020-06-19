Topeka pastor organizing prayer walk, rally in downtown Topeka Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local pastor is honoring Juneteenth and calling for unity with a prayer walk Saturday in downtown Topeka.

The “Unity in the Community” prayer walk will start at the corner of SE 12th St. and SE Washington St. and end at Every Plaza at SE 7th St. and Kansas Ave. In God’s House Church is organizing the event, and Executive Pastor Gregory Bland, Jr. said the event is for different groups in the community to march together as one.

“It was just kind of an inspiration to say yes, Black Lives Matter,” Bland said. “We all matter. Let’s come together as one and then we can start to weed out all the different things that are coming against us.”

While one group is marching, Bland said a second group will be at Evergy Plaza praying. He said prayer will be a big part of this event.

“In the faith-based community we fight our battles with prayer,” Bland said. “One of the big things is Martin Luther King, Jr. said that if we can’t get along as brothers then we’ll perish together as fools, so I believe it’s important for us to come together.”

Bland said they will have public prayers for government and police, as well as guest speakers. He said he expects Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran and around a dozen officers will be at the event.

The “Unity in the Community” prayer walk will start at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.