Topeka PD trying to stop catalytic converter thefts, this is how

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is distributing 100 catalytic converter labels in an effort to stop a wave of converter thefts.

Each catalytic converter label has a unique serial number that permanently adheres to the catalytic

converter. The labels come equipped with installation materials and instructions. In order for the labels

to be effective, vehicle owners must input the unique serial number into a database.

Initially, the stickers will only be available to organizations, such as churches.

In July an officer was patrolling the area near SW 12th Street and SW Fairlawn when he saw a man under a bus at the First Lutheran Church.

Catalytic converters are a part of the exhaust system located on the underside of a car. Topeka police said they’ve recently seen thieves targeting cars parked at churches and nonprofits. They’ve also seen businesses with large vans and trucks targeted. According to Allstate, thieves take the catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, and can sell for around $200 at scrap yards. Thieves also often target taller vehicles, like trucks or SUVs, because they can get underneath easily.

The police department said the best practice for Topekans to stop thieves from taking these parts is to park in a garage or locked parking lot, if available. If not, it recommends parking in a well-lit area, or near a security camera.

If you are part of an organization and would like to request a sticker contact the Topeka Police Department through this link.