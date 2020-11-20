Topeka Performing Arts Center to hold virtual Celtic Christmas event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “We’re devastated.” That’s how Larry Gawronski, Executive Director for the Topeka Performing Arts Center, described the 2020 season of theater productions and musical acts.

However, Gawronski told KSNT Friday morning that, “safety and security has to be first.”

TPAC has endured cancellations, reduced capacity and the livelihoods of many actors and performers.

“It has devastated our calendar,” Gawronski said. “We’re devastated.”

Gawronski said the nonprofit organization needs the support of the public as the pandemic goes on.

TPAC is trying to keep it festive by holding a virtual event, A Virtually Celtic Christmas.

A Virtually Celtic Christmas features Irish tenor Michael Londra, the Irish Concert Orchestra and a host of guests from all over the Emerald Isle.

“Grab the eggnog, pull up a chair, light a fire, and enjoy it virtually,” Gawronski encouraged Topekans.