Topeka Performing Arts Center wins national award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center is celebrating exciting news.

TPAC has gained national attention after winning the 2019 Prime Site Award. This award acknowledges the top entertainment spots and special event venues from all over the nation.

This is the second year in a row that the Topeka Performing Arts Center has won the award and leaders there say that this is a major honor that will help bring more events to the Topeka area.

Executive director Larry Gawronski said that they’ve already had big acts at the venue.

“Tim Allen was the other comedian. We’ve done Ron White, Rodney Carrington. We’re working on folks such as Jerry Seinfeld and other acts too. So it just puts us in that category of we’re in it to win it and we’re being considered,” Gawronski said.

Gawronski also told KSNT News that they have another exciting event that they plan on announcing this Friday.