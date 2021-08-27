Topeka pharmacy encouraging people get their flu shots and COVID vaccine

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s another vaccine people should consider amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Cold and flu season is right around the corner and flu vaccines are already available at some pharmacies.

Health officials at Jayhawk Pharmacy in Topeka said flu cases were down last year due to all of the precautions taken with COVID, such as wearing masks and social distancing. Despite those numbers, that doesn’t mean the influenza virus should be taken lightly.

Experts are concerned about the upcoming flu season as many children are returning to school for in-person classes. Hospitals are also at capacity due to the COVID-19 Delta variant, so health officials are calling on people to do their part to stay as safe as possible.

“Initially there was some hesitation on administering vaccines simultaneously. The CDC had recommended a 10-day spread between vaccines,” Matt Kirmse, a pharmacist at Jayhawk Pharmacy said. “They found through a lot of studies that they had done that it’s okay to receive the COVID vaccine as well as other vaccines at the same time and that includes the influenza vaccine.”

Jayhawk Pharmacy said they have seen a rise in people willing to get vaccinated since the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the FDA.