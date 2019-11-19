Topeka Pizza collecting toys, winter clothes for Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local pizza shop is giving back to kids in need this holiday season. but they need your help to do it.

Up until Christmas Eve, Topeka Pizza will be collecting toys and winter clothes for the Topeka Rescue Mission.

PLEASE SHARE AND LIKE***TOPEKA PIZZA GIFT DONATION**************FREE PIZZA!!!***********Last year we were able to… Posted by Topeka Pizza on Friday, November 15, 2019

They’re asking for new and unused items. If you bring in two or more, you’ll get a half pizza with one topping for free.

“It’s kind of a tough time of the year for some people,” said owner Justin Kochan. “It’s a way for us to give back to this great community who’s really taken us in and done a great job of supporting us.”

Last year, they were able to collect over 1,200 toys for the Topeka Rescue Mission.