Topeka Pizza toy drive kicks off, offering free pizza to those who donate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s the season of giving and one local pizza shop wants to give back to those in need.

Topeka Pizza has partnered up with the Topeka Rescue Mission for their toy drive initiative. The goal is to have customers bring in two brand new or unused toys and in return, they will receive a free personal-sized pizza. The owner says it’s not about money but helping the community in times of need.

“This year’s been really tough on a lot of people but if you can find it in your hearts to go ahead and maybe grab an extra gift or two while you’re out shopping for that loved one, let’s help brighten someone’s day this year,” says owner Justin Kocher.

This is the third year that the two have teamed up for the toy drive with the previous two years each bringing in over 1,000 toys.

Topeka Pizza will be accepting donations through December 24th.