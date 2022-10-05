Doughboyz Pizzeria will be opening up a new location in Topeka later this year.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pizzeria is expanding with a new location in town.

Doughboyz Pizzeria, which opened on Aug. 8, 2020, will be opening up a second location in the West Ridge Mall in west Topeka to expand its services to a larger population. 27 News spoke with Trevor Burdett, the owner of Doughboyz, about the new spot in the city.

Burdett said the current delivery system used by Doughboyz makes it so deliveries can only be done in a five-mile radius of the North Topeka location.

“Through COVID we had some plusses and minus with staffing and delivery drivers and stuff like that,” said Burdett. “We worked out a lease at the mall to service the whole west side of town.”

A date hasn’t been set for the opening of this new location. Burdett told 27 News he recently got the keys for the mall location on Oct. 1 and hopes to open sometime in November.

The same menu will be featured and beer will be on tap due to the presence of a large walk-in cooler. Burdett also said he is working to include games like cornhole and some pool tables in the new location as well. He is looking at getting a spring and fall concert set up for the parking lot outside the pizzeria too.

The new pizzeria will not be held to mall hours. People will be able to enter the pizzeria from inside and outside the mall for easy pickup. A small outside eating area will be available too, but this will not be the same size as the one in north Topeka.

The current Doughboyz Pizzeria location is at 1312 North Kansas Avenue in Topeka. To learn more about the business, go to the Facebook page here.