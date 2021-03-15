Topeka Planning Commission to discuss master plan for downtown Topeka Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Planning Commission will discuss a master plan for downtown Topeka during its meeting Monday night. If the commission approves the plan, it will move to the Topeka City Council.

The Downtown Topeka Master Plan was created after a market study was done in 2019. It maps out downtown development over the next ten years. Click here to take a look at the current draft of the master plan.

Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., said that the plan calls for more residential space downtown.

“Whether those be lofts, apartments, condos,” Friedman said. “We know that as we look to younger generations, young professionals are looking for a place where they can work and live and play all in the same area.”

Friedman said the plan also calls for more mixed-use buildings. She said there are many retail and office spaces that have sat vacant and have the potential for redevelopment.

The Topeka Planning Commission meeting will be held Monday at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live streamed on Channel 4.