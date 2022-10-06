TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two hundred free weatherization kits will be distributed to Topekans in anticipation of winter, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the city.

The City of Topeka and Kansas Gas Service partnered to give away 200 weatherization kits, but you must schedule an appointment to get one of the kits.

According to Spiker, weatherization kits are designed to reduce air leaks in homes, which is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve energy efficiency and comfort. Each kit includes:

Two door sweeps

Two rolls of foam weather seal

One window kit

One package of outlet sealers

Energy saving tips

“In anticipation of winter, Kansas Gas Service is proud to provide weatherization kits to our Topeka neighbors. Weatherizing your home helps you save money by saving energy, and it can also improve the comfort of your home,” said Lindsay Freeman, State Manager of Community Relations for Kansas Gas Service.

To schedule an appointment to receive a kit residents must contact Monique Glaude, Director of Community Engagement, at mglaude@topeka.org or 785-368-4470.

The kits will then be distributed by appointment only on Thurs., Oct. 20 at City Hall.