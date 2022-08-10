TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s a subject everyone has an opinion about it, the conditions of the roads in the Capital City.

Starting Wednesday, the City of Topeka is kicking off a project to inventory the condition of all the roads maintained by the city, according to the city’s Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker.

Roadway Asset Services, LLC (RAS) based out of Austin, Texas will use a mobile data collection service to collect imagery on all pavement and roads.

Data collection will be done during daylight hours on all dry roads, according to Spiker.

The data collection process is expected to take 4 to 6 weeks.