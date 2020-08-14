Topeka police and community come together during discussion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are asking for the community’s feedback to find out what they can do better.

The Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships (SPCP) council for Topeka met on Thursday for a forum and discussion between community members and police officers.

“People don’t feel like there’s an open line of communication. They don’t always understand how to voice concerns or talk about what they feel like is going on,” said Chrissy Russel, SPCP council member.

The council is made up of community members, leaders and police officers and they work to bridge the gap between local law enforcement and the community they serve.

“What this will allow us to do is to get feedback from everyone on really how they feel about those key components with that relationship, where then we can go back with that feedback and really look at and develop our goals moving forward,” said Danielle Twemlow, another SPCP council member.

The council is asking people in Topeka to take a survey on this.

For an English version of the survey click here. For a Spanish version click here.