Topeka police apologize for ‘hurtful’ Father’s Day tweet

Topeka police are apologizing after posting, then deleting a Father’s Day tweet they say was meant as a joke.

Topeka Police Department spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen sent out an official apology Monday morning:

Yesterday a member of our social media team tweeted on the official TPD Twitter account. The tweet was meant to be humorous and light-hearted, but was hurtful to some. After realizing this, the tweet was quickly deleted. We would like to sincerely apologize for this mistake. This will be a learning experience and goes to show that words, even when intended to be humorous, can be hurtful to others. Thank you to all who reached out, letting us know how you felt.

The original tweet posted at 11:06 a.m. Sunday read:

Does your child’s father have warrrants? Is he carrying around any drugs? Has he been committing any crimes? Want to give him a Father’s Day he’ll never forget? Call TPD and we’ll help your family make a memory that will last a lifetime.

The post sparked national outrage, with one post featuring a screenshot of the deleted tweet gaining over 1,000 likes and 650 retweets.