Topeka Police are seeking information on two fights in 24 hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are seeking information on two fights within the last 24 hours. Police need your information on a fight involving two young girls and a fight at the Applebee’s restaurant near 17th and Wanamaker.

Topeka Police say around 11:30 on Thursday night, officers were called to the Applebee’s after a fight broke out. Witnesses say two groups of people got into a fight and they saw at least two people armed with guns. No one fired their weapon. Police have not made any arrests at this time, and are looking for more information on what happened.

Topeka Police also say the fight involving a 12 year old girl, who is now arrested, is a very active case and is also asking the public to come forward with any further information.

You can call the police department by phone at (785) 368-9400 or email them at telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.