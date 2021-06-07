Topeka police arrest 2 in May shooting murder case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have arrested two men for a May 27 shooting that killed a man in central Topeka.

Brandon Croskey, 30, and Jeremy Volle, 34, both of Topeka, have both been taken into custody on charges stemming from the shooting death of Aaron D. Shepherd, 49, according to the Topeka Police Department. TPD said Croskey faces a charge of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony. Volle faces charges including first degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

After investigators marked them suspects in Shepherd’s death, officers found the pair Sunday after stopping and searching them while they were walking around. Topeka police said they arrested Croskey and Volle without any incident.

Officers originally found Shepherd with a gunshot wound the morning of May 27 in the 1100 block of Southwest 17th Street. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, but he later died.

After being arrested, Croskey and Volle were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.