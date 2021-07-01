Topeka police arrest 26-year-old for paintball shooting spree

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police said they have arrested a man Thursday in relation to a string of paintball shootings in the capital city.

Kendall K. Young, 26, of Topeka, faces two charges of aggravated battery. The Topeka Police Department investigated multiple reports of drive-by paintball shootings in June, which both damaged property and hurt some people.

The car police believed to be involved in a string of paintball shootings in Topeka. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

“Multiple injuries have been reported and the incidents have taken place throughout the city,” Topeka police said in a Facebook post.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of $2,000 for help finding the paintball shooter. Through help from the community, TPD said it got photos of the car Young was believed to be driving and firing from.

After identifying Young as the suspect, TPD teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service, State Parole and Lawrence police to find him Thursday in Lawrence, where they arrested him. Authorities have booked Young into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.