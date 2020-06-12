Topeka police arrest 3 more protesters on riot charges

Joshua Adam Simon (left), Feliciano Jose Anguiano IV, and Brett Michael House. (Courtesy Photos/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested three more people on riot charges connected to the June 1 downtown Topeka protest.

On June 8, detectives arrested 23-year-old Joshua A. Simon of Mayetta on charges of riot incitement and criminal damage to property.

On June 11, detectives arrested 18-year-old Feliciano Jose Anguiano IV of Topeka, and 19-year-old Brett Michael House of Topeka. Both face riot incitement charges and criminal damage to property.

All three men were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Police arrested six people on June 2 for the downtown Topeka protest.