Topeka police arrest 4 on meth, cocaine charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested four people in a narcotics bust Tuesday night.

Officers served a narcotics search warrant at a home near the 2000 block of Southeast 35th Street 11 p.m., according to Topeka police.

A TPD watch commander said investigators found drugs and paraphernalia in the home and arrested:

Kim Andrews (left), Ashley Fann, Robert Cunningham and Robert Vice.

Kim Yvonne Andrews, 60.

Ashley Nichole Fann, 31.

Robert Arthur Cunningham, 60.

Robert Wayne Vice, 65.

The four are in custody for charges related to distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana, and possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, according to the watch commander. The charges break down in arrest records as follows:

Andrews faces charges of distributing opiates/opium/narcotics/stimulants, possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and distributing marijuana.

Fann faces charges of possession of opiates/opium/narcotics/stimulants and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cunningham faces charges of possession of opiates/opium/narcotics/stimulants and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vice faces a charge of possession of paraphernalia.

Andrews, Fann and Cunningham have been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond, while Vice has a $750 bond.