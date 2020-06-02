Topeka police arrest 7 for disobeying officers during unlawful protest

The bulk of spring 2020 was pretty nice. Temperatures were near or slightly below normal. Rain was above normal in May, but it wasn’t excessive so flooding was minimal.

Severe weather has also been very sparse and spotty. Now that meteorological summer has started, we are about to have about a prolonged period higher temperatures, stronger breezes and more mugginess.

Today will be breezy, hot and humid. Numbers will climb through the 70s very quickly, and we could be in the middle 80s by noon. Highs will reach the lower 90s in most places with mostly sunny conditions and a steady southwest wind.

Greater Topeka TuesdayHighs: 87-92Wind: S/SW 15-25

Wednesday will be hot and muggy with a partly cloudy sky. By late Wednesday and Wednesday night, strong thunderstorms become a possibility. Scattered storms will continue around the area Thursday.