Topeka police arrest 7 for disobeying officers during unlawful protest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested seven people Monday night during the downtown Topeka protests in the wake of George Floyd’s deadly arrest.

Officers arrested the following:

  • Brett Michael House, 19, of Silver Lake – Facing charges of unlawful assembly, interference with law enforcement, criminal damage to property and disobeying lawful police order.
  • Noah Lee Kelley, 21, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
  • Jonathan Lee West, 42, of Topeka – Facing charges of assault of law enforcement officer and disobeying lawful police order.
  • Haley Paige Elliot, 19, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
  • Cameron Michele Spagnola, 27, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
  • Brian Charles Rutschmann, 30, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
  • Andrew Joseph Dome, 28, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.

The Topeka Police Department said it cited three other people for disorderly conduct and released them on the scene, and officers cited a 15-year-old girl for criminal damage to property.

This is a developing story.

