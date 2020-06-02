Topeka police arrest 7 for disobeying officers during unlawful protest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested seven people Monday night during the downtown Topeka protests in the wake of George Floyd’s deadly arrest.
Officers arrested the following:
- Brett Michael House, 19, of Silver Lake – Facing charges of unlawful assembly, interference with law enforcement, criminal damage to property and disobeying lawful police order.
- Noah Lee Kelley, 21, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
- Jonathan Lee West, 42, of Topeka – Facing charges of assault of law enforcement officer and disobeying lawful police order.
- Haley Paige Elliot, 19, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
- Cameron Michele Spagnola, 27, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
- Brian Charles Rutschmann, 30, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
- Andrew Joseph Dome, 28, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.
The Topeka Police Department said it cited three other people for disorderly conduct and released them on the scene, and officers cited a 15-year-old girl for criminal damage to property.
This is a developing story.