Topeka police arrest armed robbery suspects after chase, K9 hunt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested two suspects Thursday morning in a south Topeka armed robbery after a car chase and K9 hunt.

Topeka police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery around 1:25 a.m. at the Park South Apartments. The victim told officers that two men robbed him at gunpoint and sped off in a white SUV.

Officers near Southwest 37th and Kirklawn Avenue said they spotted a matching car and gave chase. The fleeing suspects hit a curb around 15th and Southeast Adams Street, then got out and ran away.

Topeka police said they were able to find both suspects with a K9 and arrested them. No one was injured in the robbery or chase.

Investigators have not released the identities of the suspects at this time.