Topeka police arrest Dollar General armed theft suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested a man accused of stealing from a Topeka Dollar General and threatening employees with a deadly weapon.

Shane Frye, 49, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft. Police found him biking Monday night in the 100 block of Northwest Jackson Street two days after the incident.

Officers went around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the Dollar General at 2042 NW Topeka Boulevard on a reported robbery. Staff told them that Frye was instead trying to steal merchandise, putting it under his clothing. When employees tried to stop him as he was leaving, he pulled out a weapon.

Staff said they saw Frye leaving the scene on a bicycle. Police received a tip to his location and found him on the same bike two days later.

Frye was booked into the Shawnee County Jail without bond.