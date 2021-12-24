Topeka Police arrest Kansas man for aggravated battery, kidnapping

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department officers took one man into custody on Thursday on multiple charges related to a past assault incident.

According to a recent release from the TPD, on Dec. 20, 2021, officers received a call regarding a past assault that happened in the 3800 BLK SW Topeka Blvd. Following a thorough investigation, detectives attempted to locate a suspect related to the incident.

At 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, Jeremiah Hubbard-Thomas, 25, of Topeka, was located and taken into custody without incident. He was then taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and aggravated criminal threat.