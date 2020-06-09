Topeka police arrest man accused of robbing, shooting woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man faces charges Tuesday morning for robbing and shooting a woman in downtown Topeka, according to police.
James David Cobuluis, 42, faces charges including:
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated battery
- Theft by threat
- Criminal possession of a firearm
The woman arrived at a local hospital around 6:10 a.m. Monday with a gunshot wound to her hand, according to Topeka police. Investigators spoke to the victim, who told them Cobuluis robbed her in the 400 block of Southwest Taylor Street. He took money and at least one item before shooting her in the hand.
Topeka police said they used the information from the victim to find and arrest Cobuluis. They booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.