Topeka police arrest man accused of robbing, shooting woman

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas State University will resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, but is moving the start and end dates of the semester up one week.

The plan was released Tuesday morning. Under the adjusted fall 2020 semester academic calendar, the first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 17. The last day of classes will be Friday, Dec. 4, with finals week from Dec. 7-11. The last day for in-person on-campus instruction will be on Nov. 20, right before the student Thanksgiving break. Following the break, the last two weeks of the semester, including final exams, will be completed using distance methods.

"We are making these adjustments to the fall 2020 academic calendar to reduce the risk for students, their families and their communities by reducing the need for students to travel back after Thanksgiving and then leave again several weeks later for the semester break," said Charles Taber, K-State provost and executive vice president. "Rather than traveling three times in a four-week period, students will only have to travel once."

Taber said the adjustments also are to reduce the risk on all K-State campuses and their communities.

The university will announce specific guidelines in the coming weeks on how in-person classes will be conducted based on guidance from state and local health officials as well as the university's COVID-19 working groups. Taber said full operations on the K-State campus will also include limiting densities in indoor areas, including classrooms, and the continued use of social distancing, face masks and appropriate hygiene practices. Teaching and learning approaches combining both in-person and distance methods are also being developed.

Taber said it is also anticipated that university commencement ceremonies set for Dec. 11 and 12 will be moved up as well. Dates, times and venues will be announced once plans are finalized.