Topeka police arrest man accused of stabbing woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man faces an aggravated battery charge Wednesday after police said they arrested him for a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Sean, A. Coble, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after being arrested. Topeka police said the stabbing happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue & Southeast Branner Trafficway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with injuries from a stabbing. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, Topeka police said they found Coble, who they identified as a suspect, in the 1900 block of Southeast Adams Street.

Topeka police said the victim and Coble know each other and the stabbing was from a domestic incident.