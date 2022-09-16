A man using what was described as a “samurai-style knife” and a brick was arrested today for multiple charges. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after brandishing a “samurai-style knife” and a brick.

According to the Topeka Police Department, at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 23rd and southeast Minnesota for carrying an open container of beer. The man gave the officer multiple fake names during the stop.

The officer was able to positively identify the man as Kevin N. Teeter Jr., 45. It was also discovered that Teeter had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

When the officer tried to take Teeter into custody, he drew a large “samurai-style knife,” causing an officer in danger call to be broadcast. The officer drew his weapon and Teeter dropped the sword before running into the backyard of a nearby house.

A struggle ensued between Teeter and the officer in the backyard with Teeter grabbing a brick and confronting the officer with it. More officers arrived and used less-lethal beanbag rounds in an attempt to disarm Teeter.

Teeter was eventually taken into custody with only minor injuries and brought to a nearby hospital where he was medically cleared. Teeter was then interviewed by detectives before being taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: