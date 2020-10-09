Topeka police arrest man for 15-year-old’s 2019 murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested a second man Friday morning on charges for the 2019 death of a Topeka teen.

Darnell Tyree-Peppers

Darnell Tyree-Peppers, 23, of Topeka, faces charges including:

• 1st Degree Murder

• Attempted Aggravated Robbery

• Aggravated Burglary

The Topeka Police Department and Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force worked together to find Tyree-Peppers. Authorities also arrested Larry D. Huggins III in November, making this the second arrest stemming from the Nov. 12, 2019 murder of Owen Hughes.

Police went that day to a home at 2414 SE Maryland Ave on a shooting, where they found Hughes and Reginald McKinney Jr., 21, dead at the scene. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said evidence showed Huggins, along with McKinney Jr. and others, tried to force their way into the home where Hughes lived. The suspects and Hughes exchanged gunfire, killing the 15-year-old and McKinney Jr.

Investigators believe one or two more men connected to Hughes’ murder may still be at large.