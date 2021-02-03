Topeka police arrest man for string of local burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Tuesday traffic stop ended with Topeka police arresting a man in connection with a string of recent business burglaries.

Raynard Walton, 54, faces charges including:

  • Two counts of burglary
  • Two counts of theft
  • Two counts of criminal damage to property

An officer driving on Interstate 70 noticed a car that matched descriptions of a vehicle that may have been involved in recent business burglaries, including at Topeka Sports & Family Chiropractic, Joy & Co. CPA and HQ Technologies, LLC.

Following a traffic stop, the officer arrested Walton and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

