TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested a man on numerous charges including forgery and identity theft around 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Grant Michael Molinar, 36, was arrested on two charges of forgery. The first being making or altering a written instrument and the second, distributing or issuing a written instrument. He was also booked on charges of fleeing, driving while suspended, identity theft and an improper stop or turn signal.

Molinar also had two warrants in other Kansas counties. No bond was set for him in Shawnee County.