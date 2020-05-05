Topeka police arrest man on gun and burglary charges after shots fired near infant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Tuesday morning after investigating shots fired in a trailer park in central Topeka.

Hunter L. Stubblefield, 21, of Topeka faces charges including:

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Felony criminal damage to property

Aggravated child endangerment

Officers went to 1919 SE Adams St. around 4 a.m. on reports of shots fired in an area trailer park. They said the shots came from a domestic dispute inside a trailer home where an infant was present. No one was hit by the gunfire, and the shooter had left the scene after officers arrived.

Topeka police were able to later find two people 845 SW Frazier they said were involved in the incident. They took the duo as well as an infant to the Law Enforcement Center for interviews and then booked Stubblefield into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Investigators later released the infant back to its family.