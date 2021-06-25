Arrest in Topeka after early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a man for firing a weapon in SW Topeka early Friday morning.

Michael T. Yates Jr., 23 of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charges of aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.

On Friday, June 25 shortly after 1:00 a.m. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the

6200 block of SW 26th Ct. after receiving reports of a fight involving gunshots.

Witnesses gave information about the vehicle and a Topeka officer then saw a vehicle

matching the same description and attempted to stop the car near SW Villa West Dr.

The driver did not stop which led to a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended near SW 21st St. and SW Pembroke Ln., when the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, took off on foot and was found a short time later.

The driver appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Later two people arrived at a local hospital with injuries believed to be consistent with a shooting. Their injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

An adult male passenger was also taken into custody.